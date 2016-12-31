No charges for Gopher gridders…Seahawks reward Bennett…Mathis to retire…No Smith for Raiders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Prosecutors say the 10 suspended University of Minnesota football players will not face charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault near campus. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman stood by his November decision after taking a second look at the case. Freeman says the school’s investigation didn’t add sufficient evidence to warrant criminal charges.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The agent for Michael Bennett says the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive end has agreed to a three-year contract extension. The 31-year old Bennett joined the Seahawks in 2013 and was part of the team that won the Super Bowl. He has 29 1/2 sacks and seven forced fumbles with Seattle.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Colts’ outside linebacker Robert Mathis has announced that he will retire following Sunday’s final game with Jacksonville. Mathis recorded a team-record 122 sacks while spending all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Colts. The 35-year-old Mathis has battled injuries each of the past three seasons.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The NFL has tabled its decision on Aldon Smith’s petition for reinstatement until March, leaving the Oakland Raiders without their top pass-rusher for the playoffs. Smith had been suspended in November 2015 for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse. He was eligible to be reinstated on Nov. 17, 2016, and met with Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month to make his case to return.

TORONTO (AP) – NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league lacks a compelling reason to have its players compete in the next Winter Olympics in South Korea. Daly adds a final decision on participating in the 2018 Games has not been made, saying the league is waiting on the International Ice Hockey Federation to present its case and satisfy concerns by the NHL. He says the NHL is devising two separate schedules for next season, one with and one without an Olympic break.