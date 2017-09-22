No Candidates File for Cascade Mayor Position

Meanwhile in Cascade, the new City Council appears to be set, but it seems no one wants to be the town’s mayor. Cascade has to fill four spots on its council this fall, plus the mayor’s position. Exactly four candidates filed paperwork to run for the council prior to yesterday’s deadline. Incumbents Bill Hosch and Greg Staner are looking to retain their seats, while newcomers Mike Delaney and Andy Kelchen would fill out the other two spots. It’s not clear which of them would be serving out the time left on the term of resigned council member Pat Kearney. As for the mayor’s position, no one filed paperwork to run for that spot. Current Mayor Marcus Behnken won on a write-in campaign two years ago. He says he’s open to serving another term, but won’t be actively campaigning.