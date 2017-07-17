Nine Dead in Flash Flood at AZ Swimming Hole…Venezuelans Reject Constitution Overhaul…Jordanian Guilty of Shooting US Trainers

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) – Search and rescue crews in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was in a group that got swept away in a furious flash flood over the weekend. Authorities have recovered nine bodies. The victims were among 14 family and friends who had met up for a daytrip along a popular swimming hole.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – Foes of President Nicolas Maduro said more than 7 million Venezuelans cast symbolic votes rejecting his plan to retool the constitution in a strong but not overwhelming showing that left the opposition facing tough choices two weeks before the socialist leader seeks to reshape the political system. Analysts said the 7,186,170 votes for the opposition was an impressive show of support. However, it fell short of the opposition’s 7.7 million-vote showing in 2015 legislative elections.

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) – Former national security adviser Michael Flynn sits at the center of probes into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. He’s seeking sanctuary in the Rhode Island beach town where he grew up surfing and skateboarding. Friends and family say Flynn has been spending his summer surfing at beaches near the home he built there years ago, and trying to figure out his path forward.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – A military court in Jordan has convicted a Jordanian soldier of shooting to death three U.S. military trainers at an air base in the country. The defendant was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor. He had pleaded “not guilty,” saying he opened fire because he feared the base was coming under attack. As he was led away, he said that “I was doing my job.”

VATICAN CITY (AP) – The Vatican is putting the former president and treasurer of its children’s hospital on trial on charges they illegally diverted nearly a half-million euros in hospital donations to fund extensive renovations on the retirement home of the former Vatican No. 2. It’s the latest financial scandal for Pope Francis, who has been trying to clean up centuries of murky business dealings in the world’s tiniest city state.