NICC President Approves of Branstad’s Appointment

The president of Northeast Iowa Community College is applauding Branstad’s selection as Ambassador to his home country. Dr. Liang Chee Wee was born and raised in China. He says he’s been impressed by the relationships that Branstad has been able to create with people in his homeland…something taken very seriously in Chinese culture. Dr. Wee says Branstad is well-positioned to serve as a metaphorical bridge between the US and China. Dr. Wee has high hopes that the two countries will continue to think of each other as partners, rather than adversaries. Dr. Wee has been NICC’s president since October of 2011. Branstad recently presented him with the Immigrant Entrepreneurs Leadership Award during a ceremony in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny.