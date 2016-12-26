NFL Sunday

UNDATED (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers settled the playoff fate of three NFL teams with one short pass in the closing seconds. The Kansas City Chiefs also ended one postseason race and continued their bid to win a division title.

The Steelers are AFC North champions after Ben Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown for a four-yard touchdown with nine seconds left to give Pittsburgh a 31-27 win over Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs eliminated the Broncos from postseason consideration and stayed alive in their bid to win the AFC West. Tyreek Hill ran 70 yards for a touchdown while Kansas City was building a 21-7 lead in a 33-10 win over Denver.

NFL Monday night football

Detroit at Dallas 7:30 p.m.