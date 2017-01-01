Listen Live
Delays and Cancellations

NFL News and Schedule

January 1, 2017   Sports

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss the Bears’ season-finale Sunday at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury. McPhee, who has four sacks in nine games, sat out practices all week and did not travel with the team on Saturday. He missed the first six games following offseason knee surgery. Rush linebacker Leonard Floyd is doubtful because of a concussion, and Willie Young is questionable because of a knee injury.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have put running back Theo Riddick on injured reserve with a wrist injury. They had previously ruled Riddick out for Sunday night’s game with the Packers. The winner of the game will win the NFC North championship.  Riddick played in just 10 games this season because of injuries. He had 53 receptions for 371 yards and five touchdowns, and a team-high 357 yards rushing.

NATIONAL  FOOTBALL  LEAGUE  SCHEDULE

Cleveland          at    Pittsburgh            12:00  p.m.

Chicago              at    Minnesota              12:00  p.m.

New  England      at    Miami                      12:00  p.m.

Baltimore          at    Cincinnati            12:00  p.m.

Carolina            at    Tampa  Bay              12:00  p.m.

Houston              at    Tennessee              12:00  p.m.

Dallas                at    Philadelphia        12:00  p.m.

Buffalo              at    N-Y  Jets                1:00  p.m.

Jacksonville    at    Indianapolis        12:00  p.m.

Arizona              at    Los  Angeles          3:25  p.m.

N-Y  Giants        at    Washington            3:25  p.m.

New  Orleans      at    Atlanta                  3:25  p.m.

Oakland              at    Denver                    3:25  p.m.

Seattle              at    San  Francisco      3:25  p.m.

Kansas  City      at    San  Diego              3:25  p.m.

Green  Bay          at    Detroit                  7:30  p.m.

 

Print Friendly