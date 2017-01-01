NFL News and Schedule

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss the Bears’ season-finale Sunday at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury. McPhee, who has four sacks in nine games, sat out practices all week and did not travel with the team on Saturday. He missed the first six games following offseason knee surgery. Rush linebacker Leonard Floyd is doubtful because of a concussion, and Willie Young is questionable because of a knee injury.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have put running back Theo Riddick on injured reserve with a wrist injury. They had previously ruled Riddick out for Sunday night’s game with the Packers. The winner of the game will win the NFC North championship. Riddick played in just 10 games this season because of injuries. He had 53 receptions for 371 yards and five touchdowns, and a team-high 357 yards rushing.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Cleveland at Pittsburgh 12:00 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota 12:00 p.m.

New England at Miami 12:00 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati 12:00 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay 12:00 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee 12:00 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia 12:00 p.m.

Buffalo at N-Y Jets 1:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis 12:00 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles 3:25 p.m.

N-Y Giants at Washington 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit 7:30 p.m.