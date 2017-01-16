NFL Conference Finals Set…Finals Rematch…4th Seed Falls at Aussie Open

UNDATED (AP) – The NFL’s final foursome is set. The Green Bay Packers are going to Atlanta to play the Falcons in next Sunday’s NFC championship. In the AFC title game on Sunday, the top-seeded New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rematch of an Oct. 23 game when the Patriots beat the Steelers 27-16 when they were without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was out with a knee injury.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)- It was a nail-biter but Green Bay Packers fans will take it. Mason Crosby boomed a 51-yard field goal at the final gun to give the Packers a tense 34-31 win over the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys. The big play in Green Bay’s game-winning drive was a 36-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Collins on a third-and-20 situation in the final minute.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)- Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell booted six field goals for an NFL postseason record to give the Pittsburgh Steelers just enough offense in their 18-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers, who have won nine straight game, are moving on to meet the Patriots next Sunday in Foxborough in the AFC championship and a spot in the Super Bowl.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)- There’s a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals when the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers play Golden State tonight. It’s Cleveland’s first visit to Oracle Arena since rallying from a 3-1 deficit to stun the Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on their home floor last June.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Shelby Rogers caused the first upset of the Australian Open today, beating fourth-seeded Simona Halep 6-3, 6-1 in the opening match on the center court. Rogers, ranked No. 52 in the world, was playing just her second match in the main draw at the season’s first Grand Slam tournament.