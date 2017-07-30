NFL and College Football news

UNDATED (AP) – Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Fuller will miss the season with a knee injury, marking the second straight year he’s has had a season-ending injury before playing a game. Fuller, a seventh-round pick from UCLA in 2016, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Friday’s practice. Coach Dan Quinn said Saturday Fuller will need season-ending injury after the non-contact injury. Fuller also missed the 2016 season with a shoulder injury. Quinn said another season-ending injury for Fuller is “really disappointing” and said he wanted to “give the guy a hug.”

UNDATED (AP) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says “everything’s in place” for an NFL decision over a possible suspension of Ezekiel Elliott and that his star running back met recently with league officials. Elliott, the NFL rushing leader last season as a rookie, could be suspended over a domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend last year even though prosecutors in Ohio declined to pursue the case. The league has been investigating for more than a year.

UNDATED (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Darnell Sankey for depth following an injury to Kentrell Brothers. Brothers, a fifth-round draft pick last year out of Missouri, left the field on a cart Friday in pain while clutching his left hamstring. Sankey joined the Vikings on Saturday, the first day of practice in pads. The undrafted product of Sacramento State spent time last season with Denver, Oakland and Kansas City.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama defensive end Da’Shawn Hand has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence less than a week before the Crimson Tide opens fall camp. Tuscaloosa Sheriff Department online records show that Hand was arrested Saturday by Tuscaloosa police. He was jailed on $1,000 bond.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – There is no quarterback drama going into preseason camp this year at Wisconsin. Alex Hornibrook is the unquestioned starter following his promising 2016 campaign as a freshman. The left-handed quarterback threw for more than 1,200 yards with nine touchdowns last season. Receiver Jazz Peavy says Hornibrook has gained confidence in the offseason and has grown more assertive. The Badgers hold their first preseason practice on Saturday.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is headed to Italy for four exhibition games in Rome and Milan. The trip allowed by the NCAA every four years comes at an opportune time. The Jayhawks must attempt to replace four key contributors from last year’s Big 12 championship team. They have six new players who will be heavily counted upon in years to come.