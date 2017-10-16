New York Man Convicted in Hopkinton Bank Robbery

A New York man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of robbing a Delaware County bank. 27-year-old Daniel Jackson learned his fate in US District Court in Cedar Rapids on Friday. A jury found him guilty on four counts, including Armed Bank Robbery. According to prosecutors, Jackson and Jason Centeno drove from their home in Muscatine to Hopkinton to rob the Citizens State Bank last October. Each man displayed a weapon as they demanded that bank employees hand over money. They also restrained two of the employees. The two made off with about $8,000 and returned to Muscatine. They were arrested in Florida a little more than a week after the robbery. Jackson’s sentencing date has not been set. He’s facing a minimum of seven years behind bars, with a possible maximum sentence of life in federal prison.