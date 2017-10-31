New Vienna Farm Cited in Fish Kill

A New Vienna farm is responsible for a fish kill that claimed thousands of fish earlier this month. That’s the finding of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The agency has issued a Notice of Violation to a dairy operation located on North Bankston Road and owned by John Hoefler. Manure runoff from the farm is believed to have caused the kill, which was discovered on October 9. That’s when dead fish were seen floating past the Iowa Highway 136 Bridge north of Dyersville. The kill impacted fish in both Hickory and Hewitt creeks. In addition to the violation notice, the DNR could seek an administrative penalty against the farm, which could include a fine of up to $20,000.