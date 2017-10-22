New UD Scholarship

The University of Dubuque will have a new scholarship in the name of President Jeffery Bullock and his wife Dana thanks to U-D Alumni. Members of the Spartan Nation surprised the Bullock’s during the Alumni Recognition Brunch on Saturday with a $25-thousand dollar endowed scholarship in their name. U-D graduate, Hank Hector, from the class of 1961 spearheaded the efforts of alumni to create a student scholarship to commemorate the transformation that has occurred on campus over the past 20 years. Jeffrey Bullock was appointed the University’s president in June of 1998. During his years as president, enrollment has grown by over 400 percent to more than 2,300 undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students. At the same time, the campus has been transformed with over $200 million of funded new construction and renovations. In addition, the endowment, which is the primary source of financial aid and scholarship assistance for students, has grown from $16 million to $150 million. The Bullocks will determine the criteria for the new scholarship.