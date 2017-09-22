New Security Measures  To Be Implemented At Five Flags For Kenny Rodgers Concert Saturday Night 

If you plan to attend tomorrow night’s (tonight’s) Kenny Rodgers concert at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque you’ll only be allowed to carrying certain size bags or purses into the arena. Shaun Rice, Director of Events and Operations says bags and purses no larger than 14 by 14 by 6 inches will be permitted inside the venue. If you have anything larger than that, you will be asked to return it to your vehicle. This includes backpacks. SMG is the company that manages the Five Flags and Rice says they make public and event safety their number one priority. Rice, who’s been with the Five Flags for the past three years, says to his knowledge they have never had to escort anyone out of the arena for bringing in a prohibited item. Rice says the bag restriction will be implemented this weekend and patrons can expect it to be in place at all future events. He says exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after they are inspected. The Five Flags is unable to store over-sized or prohibited items.