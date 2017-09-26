New Ram Statue Installed at Senior

There’s a new Ram at Senior High School, but it’s not a student, teacher, or staff member. A large bronze ram statue was installed outside the school yesterday morning. The statue is a gift from the Dubuque Senior Alumni Association, and will be officially unveiled during a ceremony at the school next month. Until then, the statue will be covered up. The installation of the statue is just one of many changes happening at Senior. The school is in the midst of a $30 million renovation project.