New Pool To Be Built At Hempstead

A new swimming pool will be built at Hempstead High School next year. The Dubuque School Board approved a recommendation from FRK Architects and Engineers at its’ meeting Monday night. Dave Briden, project architect with the West Des Moines based firm says three sites were considered. They were Washington, Roosevelt and Hempstead. Briden says Washington is not big enough to accommodate an 8 lane 25 yard pool and the Roosevelt site was eliminated because of concerns with the soil conditions on the property. Several options were considered for constructing a pool at Hempstead. One was the expansion of the existing pool, another was building it in the courtyard, or constructing a new pool. Superintendent Stan Rheingans says the new pool will have several advantages over the old one. If the pool was build where the exsiting pool is located, the district would lose two full swimming seasons. Construction of the new pool is scheduled to start at the end of the school year in 2018. It should be completed by the fall or winter of 2019. The total cost of the project is estimated at around seven and a half million dollars. It will be paid for with revenue from the one cents sales tax.