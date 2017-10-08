New Ordinances For ATVs/UTVs

ATV and UTV owners in Lafayette County now have several new ordinances that they will have to abide by. The County Board of Supervisors recently approved and passed three new ordinances designed to make travel safer for operators. The first one establishes a countywide speed limit of 30 mph for ATVs and UTVs traveling on any trail or route within the county. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says the fine for violating the ordinance is 200-dollars and 50 cents. The second newly approve ordinance makes it unlawful for any occupant, whether it’s the driver or a passenger, to possess an open container of alcohol. Gill says for the most part operators of ATV’s and UTV’s have adhered to the law, but the new ordinances will make travel safer for everyone.