New Iowa High School Baseball Rankings

Iowa High School Baseball Rankings

The new weekly Iowa High School baseball rankings are out today. In Class 3A; the Wahlert Golden Eagles have slid to number 9 after begin ranked 4th a week ago. In Class 2A; Cascade has moved up one spot to 4th while Dyersville Beckman also moved up a notch to 6th this week. Four Mississippi Valley Conference teams are rated in the Class 4A top 10 this week: Cedar Falls 5th, Iowa City West 6th, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7th, and Iowa City High 9th.