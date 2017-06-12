Listen Live
New Iowa High School Baseball Rankings

June 12, 2017   Sports

 

Iowa High School Baseball Rankings

The new weekly Iowa High School baseball rankings are out today. In Class 3A; the Wahlert Golden Eagles have slid to number 9  after begin ranked 4th a week ago. In Class 2A; Cascade has moved up one spot to 4th while Dyersville Beckman also moved up a notch to 6th this week. Four Mississippi Valley Conference teams are rated in the Class 4A top 10 this week: Cedar Falls 5th, Iowa City West 6th, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7th, and Iowa City High 9th.

