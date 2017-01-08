New England snow…California rain…Chinks in the armor

UNDATED (AP) – A winter storm that left behind three deaths on icy highways in the South is kicking parts of New England with blizzard-like conditions. Forecasters said there was two feet of snow in store for Cape Cod and a foot in Boston. Roads are treacherous as evidenced by a multi-car crash on a Connecticut road. No major injuries.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California residents and officials cleared debris from drains and readied sand bags, preparing for the storm expected to arrive overnight and drench already saturated soil. Officials warned the heavy rain and snow could down trees and trigger flooding and mudslides. A woman was killed by a falling tree on a Northern California golf course as a storm packing gusty winds and steady rain began moving in.

ATLANTA (AP) – Despite all the post-9/11 security enhancements for travelers, experts say there are still significant weak spots in the wake of the Florida airport shooting. Transportation security and law enforcement experts say the baggage claim area remains one of the most vulnerable parts of the airport. Security is lighter and large numbers of people move in and out quickly. Baggage claim is where five people were killed in Friday’s shooting.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is still promoting warmer relations with Russia, a day after intelligence leaders said in a report that Moscow meddled in the U.S. election on Trump’s behalf. Trump says on Twitter today that both countries should be working together to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Lobster lovers are used to adjusting to high prices, but this winter, they’re shelling out even more for the cherished crustaceans because of a lack of catch off of New England and Canada and heavy exports to China. Industry sources say catch is slow in part because of bad weather. And the winter months are also an important time for exports to lobster-crazy China, which celebrates its New Year holiday Jan. 28.