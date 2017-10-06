New Divine Word President to be Inaugurated Today

A graduate of Divine Word College is set to be installed as the Epworth school’s next president. 1976 Divine Word alum Reverend Tim Ascheman will be inaugurated today. In an interview with KDTH, Ascheman says his inauguration will bring him full circle. Ascheman served in parishes in Mexico and the US and rose to leadership positions in a worldwide missionary order. He says there’s no doubt that Divine Word’s Board of Trustees took all of that into consideration before choosing him to become the next president. Returning to Divine Word is more than just a figurative homecoming for Ascheman. About a century ago, his great-grandfather farmed the land next door to where the school would be built. Years later, his mother was actually born on that same farm. Ascheman says the notion of what a “missionary” is has changed. In his inaugural speech, Ascheman will ask the question, “Can anything good come from Epworth?” Ascheman succeeds Rev. Timothy Lenchak, who served two terms as president of Divine Word. The inauguration ceremony starts at 5:00 PM.