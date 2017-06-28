New champ in college baseball … LA Dodgers beat Angels … Will Murray be ready for Wimbledon?

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – There’s a new champion in the college baseball world and it’s Florida. The Gators scored four runs in the eighth inning Tuesday night to defeat Southeastern Conference rival LSU 6-1. Florida took away the trophy for the first time in the school’s 103-year history. The victory in Omaha, Nebraska, came a year after the Gators went two games and out with a team seeded No. 1.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -Kenta Maeda pitched four-hit ball over seven innings in a spot start, Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 4-0 at Dodger Stadium. Maeda (6-3) was moved to the bullpen earlier this month, but filled in Tuesday to give the rotation an extra day of rest. He dominated the Dodgers’ crosstown rival, striking out six with no walks on 92 pitches. His ERA dropped to 4.15.

CHICAGO (AP) – Jacoby Ellsbury of the New York Yankees has tied Pete Rose’s obscure record for reaching base the most times in a career on catcher’s interference. Ellsbury did it for the 29th time Tuesday night. His bat tipped the mitt of Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith on a swing in the ninth inning and Ellsbury was awarded first base. Ellsbury set a single-season mark last year by doing it 12 times. This was the third time he nicked a catcher’s mitt this season.

LONDON (AP) – Andy Murray has withdrawn from an exhibition match in London because of a sore hip, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon. Murray’s management company said the decision was made as a precaution. The top-ranked Murray had been scheduled to play two matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic exhibition event at Hurlingham Club this week following his first-round loss at the Queen’s grass-court tournament last week.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Nathan Adrian qualified for the American world championship team Tuesday night with each winning signature events at the U.S. National Championships. Ledecky easily claimed the women’s 800-meter freestyle title in a time of 8:11.50. The defending Olympic and world champion won by 8.96 seconds over Leah Smith.