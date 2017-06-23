New Basketball Rules Approved by WIAA

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control reviewed and approved a number of committee recommendations impacting high school basketball at their monthly meeting yesterday.

Following a lengthy discussion, the Board voted to implement the use of a 35-second shot for varsity games only to begin with the 2019-20 season.

In other basketball-related action, coaches qualifying for the State Tournament will determine the seeds for the four qualifying teams in each of the five divisions.

Another measure gaining approval was extending the coaching box to 28 feet from 14 feet for all levels.