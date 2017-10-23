Neighbors Object to County Trail Project

A proposed multi-use trail in a Dubuque County nature preserve has neighbors worried the project will increase traffic and harm wildlife. But project leaders say they’ll consider the natural features of the Interstate Power Company Forest Preserve as they build the trail. The Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders and Dubuque County officials announced plans for the 6- to 8-mile trail in September. The land will remain county property, but the project will be funded through $160,000 in donations from the mountain bike group. People living near the preserve have objected to the plans, arguing the land’s warranty deed prohibits development on the land. But Dubuque County conservation officials say the land’s warranty deed only prohibits logging and actually encourages using the land for recreational activities.