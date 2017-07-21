Neighbors Cited in July 4th Dog Attack

Two Dubuque neighbors were both cited after an incident between their dogs left one of the animals dead. At about 7:00 on the night of July 4th, a dog owned by Charles and Kelly Grau was able to leave the yard of their home in the 21-hundred block of Elm Street due to inadequate fencing. It went into a neighboring yard and attacked another dog, owned by Jeffrey Brenner. Brenner tried to intervene, but tripped over his dog’s chain. The Grau’s dog then began to attack him. Brenner used a knife to stab the dog, causing several wounds to the animal. The Grau dog was taken to a vet’s office, where it later died. Police have wrapped up their investigation into the incident, and say that Brenner acted in self-defense. However, he was cited for not having his dog licensed or vaccinated. Kelly Grau was issued the same citations, plus one for allowing for failing to restrain her dog.