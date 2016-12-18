Neenan Receives Hall Of Fame Award

The Director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety at NICC’s Peosta campus is in the I-CASH Hall of Fame. Dan Neenan, a trained first responder serves as a paramedic specialist and fire fighter with the Epworth and Centralia/Peosta Fire Department. He also serves on the Iowa EMS and I-CASH advisory boards, chairs the Iowa Community College Fire Program Manager task force and is the treasurer of the Dubuque County EMS Association. I-CASH created the Hall of Fame Award in 2002 to recognize individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to ag safety and health in Iowa.