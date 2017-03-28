Nearly Every Dubuque Home Sees Increase in Assessed Value

Some Dubuque homeowners received a bit of a shock this week when they received notice that their property taxes were going up. But the city says taxes haven’t been raised…but home values have. Over the past few years, homes in Dubuque have been selling at about ten percent more than their assessed value. The state of Iowa noticed the trend and told the city to re-assess the value of each home in the city. To inspect every house in Dubuque would have been a massive undertaking, so City Assessor Rick Engelken says he and his staff broke the city up into about fifty neighborhoods. The new values are based on comparisons to similar homes within those neighborhoods. Through the process, the assessed value increased for nearly every home in the city. Realtor Rebecca Sherr tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that’s something to keep in mind for those who might be looking to buy or sell a house. Had the city not done the new assessments, Engelken says the state would have increased home values by ten percent across the board.