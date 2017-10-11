Near-Record Number of Births at Finley in September

The month of September saw something of a “baby boom” at one of Dubuque’s hospitals. September brought the second-highest number of babies born in a single month in Finley Hospital’s history. A total of 84 children were brought into the world at Finley in September, an average of nearly three per day. That falls behind only May 1946, when 90 babies were born at Finley. 1946 was the first year of the post-World War II “baby boom” that saw the US population jump by more than 12 million people over the last half of that decade. Finley’s record for most births in a calendar year also came in 1946, though 2017 could approach the mark. 828 babies were born at Finley in 1946. The hospital is on pace for just more than 800 births this year, which would be an 18 percent jump from 2016.