The fourth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team pounded out 13 hits to take down top-seeded and 15th-ranked Houston, 6-3, on Friday night in its opening game of the NCAA Houston Regional at Schroeder Park.

The win moves Iowa to 39-20 overall and sets up a Saturday night winner’s bracket matchup against third-seeded Texas A&M. The Aggies downed second-seeded Baylor, 8-5, in the first game Friday afternoon.