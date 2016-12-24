NBA players approve CBA…Cavs’ JR out at least 12 weeks…Mixon apologizes

NEW YORK (AP) – The NBA Players Association has voted to approve a collective bargaining agreement that was tentatively agreed upon last week. The Board of Governors voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the deal, which runs through 2023-24 and includes an opt-out for either side after six years. The average player salary is predicted to reach $8.5 million next season and $10 million within four years under the new deal.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith could be sidelined until the end of the regular season following surgery to repair his broken right thumb. He was averaging 8.6 points a game this season when he injured the thumb late in the first half of Tuesday’s win at Milwaukee. Smith will need 12 to 14 weeks of recovery time, which means he may not be back until early April.

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings’ team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft. A team spokesman says there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Appleton International Airport. The plane landed about 5:15 p.m. It was snowing much of the afternoon in Appleton, which is about 30 miles south of Green Bay.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon has made a tearful public apology more than two years after punching a woman and breaking bones in her face. Mixon was suspended for a year after his assault on Oklahoma student Amelia Molitor. He said at a news conference that he wanted to apologize earlier, but that his legal team advised him not to.

NEW YORK (AP) – Jets coach Todd Bowles has been hospitalized with what the team called an “undisclosed illness.” Bowles did not travel with the team for tomorrow’s game against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The Jets say Bowles is in stable condition, but it’s uncertain if he would eventually join the team in time for the game.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos will be without their top two tight ends and leading tackler for their game at Kansas City on Christmas night. Safety T.J. Ward and tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green all have concussions. The 8-6 Broncos could see their playoff hopes evaporate with another loss to the 10-4 Chiefs.