Natural Grocers Coming to Dubuque

Dubuque may be losing its first community-owned grocery store, but another retailer specializing in organic foods has announced plans to locate in the city. Our coverage partners at KCRG-TV report that Natural Grocers will be opening a store in Dubuque sometime next year. The location of the store has not yet been announced. The news comes just days after the Board of Directors for the Dubuque Food Co-op revealed that their store will be closing in the coming months. Natural Grocers is based in Colorado and has more than 130 stores mostly in the western United States. The Dubuque location would be their fourth in Iowa, joining stores in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Cedar Falls.