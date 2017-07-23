Nationals edge Diamondbacks…Pitchers’ duel…US advances to Gold Cup final

PHOENIX (AP) – Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Tanner Roark struck out a season-high 11 and Sean Doolittle stranded the potential tying run to preserve the Washington Nationals’ 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Roark gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings for the NL East-leading Nationals.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Cubs have used a three-run rally in the eighth inning to knock off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in the ever-tightening NL Central race. A classic pitchers’ duel between Jon Lester and Adam Wainwright kept it scoreless into the eighth. The Cubs began Saturday one game behind shaky Milwaukee for the division lead, with the Cardinals 3 1/2 back of the Brewers.

BALTIMORE (AP) – Scary moments in Baltimore on Saturday night as the Houston Astros sailed past the Orioles 8-4. The Astros’ Colin Moran fouled a ball off his left eye and had difficulty standing before being carted from the field with a towel pressed against his bloody face. Moran was taken to a hospital for evaluations.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded reliever Sergio Romo to the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal between playoff contenders. The NL West-leading Dodgers sent Romo and cash to the Rays for a player to be named or cash. The trade was announced after Tampa Bay, which holds an AL wild-card spot, lost to Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Clint Dempsey fed Jozy Altidore for the go-ahead goal, then scored on a free kick to match Landon Donovan’s American record with his 57th international goal and lead the United States over Costa Rica 2-0 Saturday night and into the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship game. Trying for their sixth Gold Cup title and first since 2013, the Americans play Mexico or Jamaica in the final on Wednesday at Santa Clara, California.