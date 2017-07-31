National Night Out Observed In Dubuque Tuesday  

For the eighth consecutive year, the Dubuque Police Department is inviting the community to observe National Night Out tomorrow. Police Lt. Scott Baxter says NNO is an annual, nationwide crime prevention event that promotes neighborhood unity, safety and police-community partnerships. Baxter says while there is always room for improvement, the relationship between the department and the minority community is better than a lot of larger sized cities across the country. Baxter says they’ll observe NNO at Commisky Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Residents in the community are being asked to turn on their porch lights during the observance to show support for law enforcement. This is the 34th anniversary for NNO, with an estimated 38.3 million people in nearly 17-thousand communities nationwide participating.