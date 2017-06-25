National News

UNDATED (AP) – An Associated Press analysis of 2016 election data indicates that partisan gerrymandering benefited Republicans in state legislative and congressional races. The AP used a new method of calculating potential partisan gerrymandering called the “efficiency gap” to analyze which party was more effective at translating its votes into victories. Experts say the formula can show that district boundaries are drawn to favor one party over another.

UNDATED (AP) – Four of every 10 state House or Assembly candidates nationwide had no major party opponent last fall, making the exercise more a coronation than an election. That can be due to voters of a certain party living together geographically, but it also can be caused by gerrymandering – when the majority party draws political boundaries to ensure that districts remain favorable for its candidates. In some states, three-quarters or more of all state House races go uncontested in the general election.

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) – A rescue official says the death toll from an oil tanker fire in Pakistan has risen to 148, with dozens more in critical condition. The disaster occurred when hundreds of residents of a nearby village gathered at the site of an overturned oil tanker to collect the leaking fuel. It’s believed that a spark from the many cars and motorcycles that raced to the scene ignited the fuel.

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (AP) – Chief lieutenants in the Koch brothers’ political network are condemning the Senate Republican health care bill as insufficiently conservative. The leader for the Koch network’s political arm, Tim Phillips, says the Senate bill “needs to get better.” He calls the Senate’s plans for Medicaid “a slight nip and tuck” over President Barack Obama’s health care law.

MAO COUNTY, China (AP) – Rescuers have recovered 10 bodies and are still searching for 93 other people, a day after a massive landslide buried a picturesque mountain village in southwestern China. More than 2,500 rescuers with detection devices and dogs were looking for signs of life Sunday amid the rubble of huge boulders that rained down on Xinmo village in Sichuan province early Saturday.