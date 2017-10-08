Nate makes landfall… Healthcare reform…Unrest in Spain

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – More than 100,000 residents in Mississippi and Alabama have lost power after Nate made landfall. Up to 53,000 of those people who lost their electricity live in the Mobile, Alabama, area.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Belongings left behind a week ago when a gunman opened fire on Las Vegas concertgoers from a high-rise hotel are being collected from the scene by authorities. Officials remain stumped about why Stephen Paddock did what he did. Meanwhile, “Saturday Night Live” paid tribute to the victims, as well as the late rock superstar Tom Petty. Country star Jason Aldean, who was performing at the outdoor concert, opened SNL with one of Petty’s songs.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is looking for help on health care wherever he can find it. Now he is trying to revive health care talks by reaching out to Democrats. He tweeted Saturday that he has spoken to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to gauge whether the minority party was interested in helping pass health legislation. The answer back was that Democrats are willing to hear his ideas, but scrapping the Obama health law is a nonstarter.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has vowed that his government will not allow Catalonia to break away from the rest of the country. Rajoy tells Spanish newspaper El Pais he will consider employing any measure “allowed by the law” to stop the region’s separatists. He says that includes considering the application of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which would allow the central government to take control of the governance of a region.