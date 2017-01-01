Mystique’s 2017 Projected Budget

Next year’s budget for Mystique Casino shows a slight decline from the current budget. Finance Director Bill Eichhorn says they’re looking at a one-percent decline in net income in the 2017 budget. Competition from Illinois will again be a challenge for both Mystique and the Diamond Jo in 2017. In addition to the competition from the video gaming terminals in Illinois, Mystique and the Diamond Jo face competition from casinos in Marquette, Davenport, Bettendorf, Clinton, Tama and Waterloo.