MVC Names All Divisional Softball Teams

The Mississippi Valley Conference softball all divisional selections have been announced.

In the Valley Division: Hempstead had two first team choices in juniors Alana Cooksley and Morgan Krug. Three other Hempstead players were chosen to the second team: a pair of freshman in Malarie Huseman and Kaylie Springer along with sophomore Kayla LaPage. Senior had two second team choices: senior Sadie Mai and junior Tessa Kemp. Landing Honorable Mention recognition were junior Jenna Springer and sophomore Katie Schaul of Hempstead along with junior Maggie Rooney and sophomore Karoline Stratton of Senior.

In the Valley Division: Wahlert Catholic freshman to be Anna Chapman was chosen to the second team. A pair of Golden Eagles landed Honorable Mention honors: Lilly Roth and Claire Ott.