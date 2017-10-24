MVC All Divisional Cross Country

The Mississippi Valley Conference all divisional boys and girls cross country squads have been announced:

Boys Valley Division: Hempstead’s Addy Kalb and Ben Hermiston were selected to the first team while teammate David Holesinger was a second team choice along with Senior High’s Jalen Hildebrand.

Girls Valley Division: Senior head coach Louie Fischer was named Coach of the Year. Senior had two first division selections with Mia Rampton and Ashley Donovan. Hempstead also had two first team choices in Hannah Brown and Heather Hostager. A trio from Senior was chosen to the second team: Izzy Gorton, Mackenzie Gaherty, and Ava Frye. Shaelyn Hostager of Hempstead was also a second teamer.

Girls Mississippi Division: Gabby Moran and Grace Herber of Wahlert Catholic were first team choices while Kaylee Osterberger and Emma Earles of the Golden Eagles were second team choices.