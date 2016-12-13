Muscoda Man Sentenced in Roommate’s Death

A Muscoda man who killed his roommate will spend the next three decades in prison. 30-year-old Andrew Weeden was sentenced last Friday in Richland County Circuit Court to 32-and-a-half years in prison. That’s after Weeden pled guilty to charges of Felony Murder by Battery and Aggravated Battery with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm. Weeden was arrested in February after his roommate, 32-year-old Rachel Pauls, was found dead in the home they shared in Orion. Weeden was initially facing a Reckless Homicide charge and two counts of battery. But he reached a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid a possibly longer prison term. Once he’s released, Weeden will spend nearly 13 years on probation.