Key West Murder Suspect Requests Change Of Venue

One of the suspects accused of robbing and killing a Key West man has asked for his trial to be moved. 20-year-old Tacari Minifee stands accused of First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Robbery in the death of Collin Brown last April. Another suspect has said that it was Minifee who fired the shot that killed Brown as he tried to escape from his mobile home. Minifee’s attorney has filed a change of venue motion in Dubuque County District Court. It makes the claim that publicity surrounding the case will make it difficult – if not impossible – to find an impartial jury in Dubuque County. A hearing on that request is scheduled for tomorrow. Minifee is one of eight people who have been charged in connection with Brown’s death. 19-year-old Imere Hall was convicted on murder and robbery charges earlier this month.