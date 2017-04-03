Murder Suspect Due Back in Court

CORRECTION: KDTH had previously reported an incorrect date for Buelow’s next hearing, which is scheduled for a week from today.

The Dubuque man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death last week is scheduled to be back in court next week. 25-year-old Fontae Buelow has been charged with First Degree Murder in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Link. Buelow made an initial court appearance Saturday morning, where his bond was set at one million dollars. Prosecutors say that Buelow stabbed Link in the chest with a butcher knife in the kitchen of her home after the two of them had started arguing during a night of drinking. Court documents indicate that Link had several facial bruises in addition to her stab wounds. Buelow contends that Link became violent and began to assault him. He told investigators that she eventually grabbed a knife and stabbed herself. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for 10:15 next Monday morning.