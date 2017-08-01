Murals Popping Up Around Dubuque’s Downtown

If you’ve driven through Dubuque’s Lower Main area at all in the past week, you’ve likely noticed some new art going up. A team of spray paint artists from Florida have been painting murals on two sides of the Capri College building in the 300 block of Main Street. Those are just two of more than a dozen murals that are in the works this year. The organizers of the “Voices of the Warehouse District” art show are coordinating the mural project, and Gene Tully says the goal is to make Dubuque more attractive to visitors and residents alike. Funding for the murals comes from a state grant and from local business sponsors.