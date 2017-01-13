Multiple Arrest After Dubuque Police Raid Motel Room

Three men face numerous charges after police raided a motel room early Friday morning. Officers were called to the Motel 6 shortly after 3am to check out suspicious activity. When they arrived they observed 20 year old Blake Hinrichs of Davenport and a 4 year old boy in the rear of the hotel. 32 year old Matthew Hennigir of Dubuque was sledding down the driveway on a Dunkin’ Donuts box. Police then located 33 year old Justin Jentz of Davenport in one of the hotel rooms. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the room. Hennigir was arrested for public intoxication. When questioned Hinrichs produced a box that contained 54 grams of pot. While this was going on Jentz left the room and fled on foot, leaving the 4 year old boy inside alone. Hinrichs went into the room and slammed the door and refused to open it. After gaining access to the room officers located residue on and in the toilet where Hinrichs had flushed some marijuana. In the meantime Jentz was apprehended by officers after a short foot pursuit. He is charged with interference with official acts and public intoxication. Hinrichs was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts. Police later learned that the 4 year old was Jentz’s son and he was charged with child endangerment. The child was released to a responsible family member. Jentz was also served a Rock County, Illinois arrest warrant for marijuana distribution. Police were granted a search warrant and found more pot, marijuana wax and paraphernalia inside the room.