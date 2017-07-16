Muguruza takes Wimbledon…Keuchel ready for rehab assignment…Pelicans get Rondo

LONDON (AP) – Garbine Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-guh-ROO’-thuh) has earned her second Grand Slam title by knocking off Venus Williams, 7-5, 6-0 in the Wimbledon women’s final. Muguruza is the first player to beat both Williams sisters in the final of a major, completing the feat 13 months after topping Serena in the French Open. Williams led 5-4 and had two set points before losing every game the rest of the way.

HOUSTON (AP) – Astros ace Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) is scheduled to begin a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday. Keuchel hasn’t pitched for the AL West leaders since June 2 because of a pinched nerve in his neck. Keuchel put up some of the best numbers in the majors for the Astros before he was injured, going 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts.

UNDATED (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation of tells The Associated Press that the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed in principle on a one-year deal with point guard Rajon Rondo (RAH’-zhahn RAHN’-doh). Rondo was a four-time All-Star and won a championship with the Celtics. But he has bounced from Dallas to Sacramento to Chicago in the last three seasons and was bought out by the Bulls earlier this month.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) – Shanshan Feng birdied her final hole of the third round to take the lead at the U.S. Women’s Open in New Jersey. Feng shot a 1-under 71 that leaves her minus-9 and one shot in front of teenager Hye-Jin Choi and Amy Yang. Choi and Yang each shot 70s to move one stroke closer to Feng.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) – Bernard Langer (LAHN’-gur) shot a bogey-free, 6-under 66 that puts him 18 under at the Senior Players Championship, one shot ahead of Brandt Jobe through 54 holes. The German trailed after 15 holes but made up three strokes on Jobe over the next two holes to take control of the major. Jobe bogeyed the 16th and 17th holes before completing a 65.