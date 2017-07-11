Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on West End

A motorcycle driver was killed after colliding with a car on Dubuque’s West End Monday afternoon. According to Dubuque Police, the crash happened at about 3:45 PM on Pennsylvania, near the intersection with the Northwest Arterial. The motorcycle driver was taken from the scene to Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The name of the person is not yet being released as authorities work to contact their family. Our coverage partner, KCRG-TV, is reporting that the motorcycle driver was a man in his 30s. Video taken at the scene by KCRG-TV shows the motorcycle on its side resting against the car’s driver’s side. It appears that the motorcycle may have crossed the center line, but police have not yet released any details about what led to the crash.