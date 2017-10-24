Monticello Officer Injured In Rollover Crash

A Monticello police officer was injured after he rolled his patrol car while responding to a domestic assault this morning. According to a release from the police department the incident happened just before 2 a.m. The officer, who is not identified in the release was traveling north in the one thousand block of South Main Street, when he swerved to miss a deer in the road. The officer lost control of his vehicle and entered a ditch, where the squad car rolled multiple times. The officer was initially transported to Jones Regional Health Center in Anamosa, before being airlifted to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The officer is listed in stable condition and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.