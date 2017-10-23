Monticello Man Dies In Van vs Cycle Crash 

A Monticello man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a van in Linn County over the weekend. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a van driven by 56 year old James Vratney of Anamosa was traveling north on Alderman Road near U.S. Highway 151 at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. As Vratney was crossing Highway 151, he struck a southbound motorcycle driven by 36 year old Wesley Nissen of Monticello. Nissen was not wearing a helmet, and died as a result of his injuries. Vratney was not injured in the accident, which remains under investigation.