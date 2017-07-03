Monfort Fire Fighter Escapes Injury 

A Monfort fire fighter escaped injury after nearly being struck by a car while directing traffic last week. A release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened just before 9 p.m. last Thursday night. The fire department had closed Highway 80 in Clinfton Township because of power lines that fell across the road caused by the severe storm that moved through the area that night. A fire truck was parked in the middle of the road and had its’ emergency lights activated. Fire fighter Fredrick Divall was directing traffic when he saw a car headed south at highway speeds. Divall attempted to signal to the vehicle with a lighted traffic wand to stop. The car did not slow down and Divall jumped out of the way as the car sped by him. The car then hit the fire truck and careened off the side of the road. The driver, 55 year old Steven Martin of Highland was not injured. Martin was cited for operating without a driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and inattentive driving.