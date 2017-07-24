Money Being Raised For Cassville Flood Victims

Royal Bank has teamed up with the Village of Cassville to raise money for people impacted by flash flooding caused by heavy rains that fell over southwesten Wisconsin last week. The flooding damaged homes and other property in the community. You may make a donation in person or mail a check to the bank made out to the Cassville Disaster Fund. Royal Bank has branches in Dickeyville, Lancaster, Cobb and Spring Green. The money will be administered by the Village of Cassvile and distributed to residents who were impacted by the floods.