Mom: Girl Injured in Backbone Park Fall “Improving”

The mother of a young girl injured after falling off a cliff in a Delaware County park say her condition is improving. 8-year-old Marta Wehrspann of Jesup was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City after slipping and falling as far as sixty feet down a cliff at Backbone State Park in late May. She suffered three skull fractures and was put into a medically-induced coma to help reduce swelling on her brain. A statement released this week by Wehrspann’s mother says the girl is now out of that coma and her condition continues to improve. Becky Wehrspann also thanked those who have prayed for her daughter and praised the “excellent medical staff” who are treating the girl.