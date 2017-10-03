MLB wild card game…Chiefs beat Redskins…Change for the Bears

NEW YORK (AP) – The baseball playoffs begin tonight as the New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card game. One year into a youth movement, the Yankees boast rookie slugger Aaron Judge and some strong pitching arms. Luis Severino, 14-8 with a 2.98 ERA gets the ball for the yanks against the Twins’ Ervin Santana, 16-8 and 3.28. The Yankees have dominated the twins since 2002.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 43-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in his first career game, atoning for an earlier miss and helping Kansas City to a 29-20 victory over the Washington Redskins. Alex Smith threw for 293 yards with touchdowns on the ground and through the air, and it was his 37-yard strike to Albert Wilson on a broken play that set up Butker’s go-ahead kick.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bears are going to give prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky a try. The No. 2 overall draft pick from North Carolina will start against the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games. The team announced the move Monday. Glennon has five interceptions and three lost fumbles.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love is being moved after all – from forward to center. Love, who has been the subject of trade speculation for three years in Cleveland, will be the club’s new starting center. Coach Tyronn Lue has experimented with Love at center during training camp and believes the new-look lineup will create matchup problems for opposing centers as well as open the floor for LeBron James, Derrick Rose and others.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Rick Pitino’s 16-year run as coach of Louisville’s storied basketball team appears to be over. The university’s interim president has been authorized to fire the legendary coach because of a federal bribery investigation, a scandal that has shaken the university and brought down one of the most prominent coaches in college basketball. Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave last week after law enforcement officials announced the probe and the school acknowledged its inclusion in the investigation . Pitino is not named in court complaints.