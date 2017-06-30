Mississippi River To Close For Airshow 

The Mississippi River, from Lock and Dam 11 to the Wisconsin Bridge will be closed during the airshow and fireworks on Monday. But on Sunday Lock Master Gary Kilberg says there will be a practice day, which requires a voluntary closure of the river. On Monday there will be a mandatory closure of the river from Lack and Dam 11 to the Wisconsin Bridge from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Kilberg says over the years boaters have been very cooperative when it comes to staying out of the restricted area of the river during the airshow and fireworks. Kilberg says the river should reopen at around 10:30 Monday night. This is year number 32 for the Radio Dubuque/Dubuque Jaycees Airshow and Fireworks.