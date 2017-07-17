Minnesota Measles Outbreak Stirs Concerns at Dubuque Hospitals

Administrators at both of Dubuque’s hospitals are keeping tabs on a measles outbreak happening in a neighboring state. So far this year, there have been 79 measles cases reported in Minnesota. That’s more than the entire country had last year. The Iowa Department of Public Health held a webinar last week to reacquaint health professionals with the measles, which haven’t been much of a problem since children began receiving vaccines for the illness in the 1960s. Gail Gates, Mercy Hospital’s ‎Infection Preventionist, says the measles can be very serious if contracted. Neither Mercy or Finley hospitals have yet instituted any measles-related precautions.